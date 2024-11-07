One Direction members may reunite to perform at Liam Payne’s funeral

Following the tragic demise of former One Direction member Liam Payne, Directioners are anticipating a reunion of the remaining band mates. Fans are speculating that the late singer’s band members may come together to pay tribute to their brother, Liam. Now, reports have confirmed that Harry, Zayn, Niall, and Louis may unite to perform at the late singer’s funeral.

As per RadarOnline, the music sensations will reunite for the first time since their split at Liam Payne’s funeral. As per their report, the four might sing a “moving tribute at the service in the style of Elton John’s moving Candle in the Wind tribute at the funeral of Princess Diana.” However, “They are yet to send word of a musical farewell to their close pal and may opt to pay their respects alongside other members of the congregation.” The funeral is speculated to take place in Liam’s hometown, Wolverhampton in the West Midlands on Friday.

The source also stated the possibility of a “short reunion tour”. The source added, “Members will do something to celebrate his life and pay tribute to him. I can’t see a full-scale tour, but I could see something along the lines of a show, a new track/ song.” Moreover, the reunion speculations were fuelled further after Zayn shared cryptic posts with One Direction songs in the background.

Liam Payne died on October 16 after falling three floors from a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was 31 years old. It remains unclear whether the singer intentionally jumped or accidentally fell. The National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that the autopsy revealed 25 fatal injuries. These injuries were “compatible with those caused by a fall from a height”. Moreover, the singer had reportedly consumed a a concoction of drugs called ‘pink cocaine’ at the time of his death. The toxicology report revealed ‘pink cocaine’ in Liam’s system. It is a recreational drug that contains a combination of methamphetamine, ketamine and ecstasy. Additionally, other drugs detected in his bloodstream included benzodiazepine, crack, and cocaine.