On Cinema Lovers Day, theatres offer movie tickets at just Rs 99

In response to a decline in movie releases and a subsequent decline in audience turnout, cinemas and theatres are giving out discounted ticket prices in order to boost their sales.

Multiplexes and single-screen cinemas are collaborating to offer movies at Rs 99 on May 31, which is also the Cinema Lovers Day.

The special offer can be availed across major chains such as PVR Inox, Cinepolis India, MovieMax and various others.

Kamal Gianchandani, the head of the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) and CEO of PVR Inox Pictures says that this initiative covers approximately 4,000 screens nationwide.

Although premium formats like recliners are excluded from the offer, a vast majority of 90-95% seats will be available at the discounted rate. Additionally, many single-screen theatres in southern regions of India are offering tickets at rates lower than Rs 99, possibly as low as Rs 70.

“It is just for a day and, so, it won’t make a big difference (at the box office) in the overall picture but it will give an impetus to the box office as we kick start the holiday season. It is a new holiday season for us with films jostling for dates starting June. A lot of clashes are expected as many producers did not release films in April and May,” Gianchandani told Moneycontrol.

This initiative is expected to increase the audience turnout in cinemas as families who find cinema outings financially challenging due to high ticket prices, will be availing it.

This Friday, movie buffs can choose from new releases like “Gangs of Godavari,” “Mr and Mrs Mahi,” “Chotta Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan,” and “Haikyuu the Dumpster Battle” at a discounted price.

The tickets can be booked from online platforms like BookMyShow, PayTM, Amazon Pay or the cinema chain’s website. While the offer excludes premium formats like IMAX and recliners, it applies to all films regardless of their show time. However, the Rs 99 price does not include convenience fees and GST, which can be avoided by purchasing tickets directly at the cinema counter.