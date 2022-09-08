From Omkara to Vikram Vedha, Saif Ali Khan cements his position as a performer

Saif is one actor who is not shy of taking on multi-starrer projects. The trailer of Vikram Vedha takes us through the classic whodunnit chase with a mix of high-octane action sequences, impactful dialogues, gripping music, and chemistry between the tough cop and the lethal criminal. We take a trip down memory lane to see the iconic multi-starrer projects where Saif left an impressionable mark

Omkara – Ishwar Langda Tyagi is a truly iconic character for Saif. The Vishal Bharadwaj project fetched him accolades, critical acclaim, and more. With his unmistakable limp, shaved head, rotting teeth, an overgrown painted fingernail, and rustic, rugged heartland mannerisms, Saif Ali Khan as the wronged, scheming, and revengeful Ishwar ‘Langda’ Tyagi was unrecognizable.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior – Udaybhan Singh Rathore In Tanhaji was ruthless, cunning, and devilish and it has also been touted as one of his best performances to date. The national award-winning film that depicted Ajay Devgn as the protagonist and Khan as the antagonist highlighted how to can play an unhinged character with moments of mirth with his sinister laugh whilst killing people.

Kal Ho Na Ho- A cult movie and one that showed you that Khan can carve a unique niche for himself in any film. Rohit from Kal Ho Na Ho is still celebrated and loved by all. Saif truly made his own mark in this iconic film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta.

Dil Chahta Hain- Sameer from Dil Chahta Hai is what the audiences can relate to even today. A movie that changed the way of filmmaking in Indian cinema, it was an ideal depiction of friendship, love, male bonding, and relationships. The 3 actors, all performers par excellence in their own right, shined in their respective roles.