Nitin Chandrakant Desai suicide: Police seize 11 audio recordings

Nitin Chandrakant Desai, the Bollywood art director who was discovered dead at his Karjat studio outside of Mumbai on Wednesday, had 11 audio messages recorded before he died.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has been given the audio recorder to examine.

The police claim that Mr. Desai named specific individuals in the audio messages with whom he was angry. The FSL report may influence the course of the inquiry, according to the police, who are not yet disclosing the names of the individuals.

Desai, who was discovered hanging in his studio, was battling to pay back a loan that had originally been for Rs 180 crores but had already ballooned to 252 crores. Additionally, his company, ND’s Art World Pvt Ltd, had just had an insolvency petition authorised by a bankruptcy court.

The case is currently listed as an accidental death report (ADR), but the police are also looking into its financial component. If the loan load contributed to the art director’s passing, the police are looking into it. Mr. Desai died by hanging, according to the autopsy report generated after a post-mortem examination of his body at Mumbai’s publicly funded JJ Hospital.

Mobile phones and other electronic equipment discovered on the property have been seized by the police, who will inspect them as part of their investigation. Additionally, they captured comments from Mr. Desai’s carers and attendants at the facility.

Eknath Shinde, the chief minister of Maharashtra, and Ajit Pawar, the deputy chief minister, paid their tributes today at the JJ Post Mortem Centre, where Mr Desai’s body is still being examined. According to the wishes of his family, his funeral would be held at ND Studios, the police reported.

Desai designed opulent sets for hit films like “Jodha Akbar” and “Lagaan” as well as the well-known TV game show “Kaun Banega Crorepati.”