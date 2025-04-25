Nikki Glaser returns as host for the 2026 Golden Globes

Hollywood’s award season buzz just got a whole lot louder – the Golden Globes are officially locked in for Sunday, January 11, 2026. The glitzy 83rd edition of the awards will once again take over the iconic Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, promising a night of sparkle, sass, and star-studded moments. And guess what? Nikki Glaser is back at the helm!

Yes, the razor-sharp comedian who made headlines as the first-ever solo female host of the Golden Globes in 2025 will return to the stage for round two.

After winning hearts (and stirring some playful chaos) last year, Nikki Glaser is clearly ready for more. In true Nikki style, she shared her excitement with a side of humor, joking that she hopes her return will finally convince the creators of ‘The White Lotus’ to cast her in Season 4 – as a Scandinavian Pilates instructor with a mysterious past. We’d watch that.

“Hosting the Golden Globes this year was without a doubt the most fun I have ever had in my career,” Glaser said in a statement, practically glowing with anticipation. “I can’t wait to do it again.”

And it’s not just Nikki who’s excited. Golden Globes president Helen Hoehne gave her glowing praise: “Nikki Glaser brought a refreshing spark and fearless wit to the stage. Her sharp humour and bold presence set the tone for an unforgettable night, making the ceremony feel vibrant—and most of all, fun.”

Last year’s ceremony pulled in 9.3 million same-day viewers. While slightly lower than 2024’s numbers, the general vibe was that the show had been revitalized, thanks in large part to Glaser’s fearless approach to hosting.

Expect more of her zingers, unexpected jokes, and maybe even a few viral moments when she returns next year.

The nominations for the 2026 awards will be out on December 8, so fans and industry insiders alike should mark that date as well.

As the awards season starts to fill out, the Globes will kick things off in style, well ahead of other major ceremonies. The Screen Actors Guild Awards will follow on March 1 (streaming on Netflix), with the Producers Guild Awards taking place on February 28. The grand finale, the Oscars, are ready for March 15 on ABC.

This time around, fans can catch all the Golden Globes action live on CBS and Paramount+, making it easier than ever to tune in and join the party from home.

Whether you’re in it for the fashion, the speeches, the surprise wins—or just Nikki Glaser’s spicy one-liners—it’s safe to say January 11 is going to be one wild ride.