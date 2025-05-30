‘Nikita Roy’ starring Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal gets a release date!

Looks like the wait just got a little longer, but maybe for all the right reasons. The much-anticipated psychological thriller ‘Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness’, starring Sonakshi Sinha, Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal, and Suhail Nayyar, has officially got a new release date.

The film is now going to hit theatres on June 27, 2025, pushing back from its earlier May 30 slot.

The announcement was made in true 2025 fashion via Instagram. Sonakshi Sinha took to her social media, urging fans to “mark your calendars” and get ready for a spine-tingling ride.

The actress teased, “Our edge-of-the-seat thriller ‘Nikita Roy’ now has a new release date! Catch the suspense unfold on the big screen on June 27!”

So what’s all the buzz about? Directed by Kussh S Sinha (yes, Sonakshi’s brother) ‘Nikita Roy’ promises to dive deep into the murky corners of the human psyche. With an eerie tone and layers of suspense, the film is shaping up to be one of the more intriguing thrillers of the year.

The story behind the scenes is just as exciting. This marks Kussh’s directorial debut, and for Sonakshi, that made it extra special.

“It was a great shoot and a very special one for me as I got to star in my brother’s first film,” she said earlier in an interview. “It was my first time working with Paresh ji and what an honour to share screen space with him. The shoot was challenging — and that made it all the more rewarding.”

Arjun Rampal, who also plays a key role, shared similar sentiments. Though his part in the film is more of a cameo, it left quite an impression. “It was a short shoot for me, but very memorable. Kussh gave me a unique character packed with emotion, which was exciting to explore. Working with Sonakshi for the first time was great — she’s super chill and we had fun on set. And reuniting with Paresh Rawal? Always a treat.”