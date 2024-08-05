Nicole Kidman: Marriage requires compromise

Hollywood star Nicole Kidman has shared the key to a happy marriage. She revealed that marriage requires compromise.

The actress, who is married to music star Keith Urban since 2006, told Victoria Beckham for Vogue Australia magazine: “The greatest advice I was given was there’s the individual – so there’s the me and the you – and there’s the we. And that’s only you.

“No one else has what you two create, or what Keith and I create, any married couple who are partners, any people who have chosen to be in a relationship together, we create this, so we decide what this is.”

Kidman, who was previously married to movie star Tom Cruise, feels that any successful marriage requires some degree of compromise, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“Compromise as well. A lot. It’s always trial and error, and sometimes it’s imbalanced and then it gets back in balance … We don’t gloat about it,” she said.

Kidman added: “People always ask, ‘What’s your marriage advice?’ We don’t have any! Everyone does their own thing and creates it. I’m not some relationship guru. I’m just trying to find my own way.”

The actress said that Urban has been a stable influence in her life since they got married.She also said that her husband has helped her to navigate the pressures of fame and success.

She said: “It’s such an unstable industry and he’s my solace. Every day we get up in the morning and we go for a walk–and we hold hands. We love holding hands.”