Nick Jonas storms off stage after being targeted with laser in Prague

The Jonas Brothers- Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas performed in Prague on Tuesday, October 15, as part of their world tour. Now, a video has emerged featuring Nick Jonas running off the stage after a man pointed a laser at his head.

In the viral clip, shared by Instagram user Jonas Daily News, Nick Jonas was sitting on the stage and suddenly looked up towards the audience. In a blink, the singer started running. While getting off the stage, he also gestured to his security guard who was standing nearby. Subsequently, both of them ran away from the stage. Meanwhile, in another clip, a red laser light was seen aimed at Nick’s head. Kevin and Joe Jonas were still on the stage as Nick ran away.

As posted by fans on social media, the Jonas Brothers had to briefly pause their concert due to the incident. However, after the person was reportedly removed from the venue, they resumed their show. Following the incident, fans have taken over the comments section on social media reflecting on the incident. Expressing concern for the singer, one fan wrote, “Absolutely terrifying. I’m glad he’s okay.” Another Instagram user remarked, “People videotaping Nick running as he tries to stop the show. Glad they are ok!! Are people ok?? What is wrong with them?” Further, another user added, “Glad Nick is ok. That’s scary!”

Meanwhile, a fan questioned, “How did the guy with what they said was a laser make it past security?” On the other hand, another user noted, “They have a sign to indicate danger. That’s smart.” The Jonas Brothers have not issued a statement following the incident.

The trio last took the stage in Paris on Sunday. After Prague, their tour will conclude in Poland’s Krakow on Wednesday. The incident took place just a day after Nick Jonas returned to social media after a brief hiatus. On Instagram, he shared a series of photos featuring him standing against a blue wall. The music sensation captioned the post, “Been taking some me time from social media. Until I had this great photographer take these cool pics of me in front of this blue wall.”