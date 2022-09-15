New web series ‘Vinchi Bharti Academy’ pays homage to Pop Culture

Written and Directed by Soumit Deb, Klikk original’s new web series ‘Vinchi Bharti Academy’ is a dark comedy satire that pays homage to Pop Culture. The trailer of the series was revealed on Wednesday in the presence of its ensemble cast and crew.

The centre of the story is IIC- Indie Institute of Creativity whose annual entrance examination was considered to be one of the toughest one with qualification rate of 0.002%. There are many institutions that provide coaching to students to crack the IIC exams. The most reputed one among them is “Vinchi Bharti Academy”. The story begins here, when stand-up comic Shiladitya’s father visits the academy for his son’s admission.

Talking about the series, debutant director Soumit Deb said, “I am a huge fan of satire and was very certain that my first direction will be a satire. See, the concept of art is different from what people assume it to be and the sense they possess about an artist is not the stereotype. I have tried to put forward these ideas in the form of a satire.”

Soumit Deb’s satire casts a bunch of fresh faces along with the popular ones. Arna Mukhopadhyay, Saoli Chattopadhyay, Shreya Bhattacharya, Sabuj Barddhan, Averi Singh Roy, Shiladitya Chatterjee will be seen in prominent roles. The series also casts Debraj Bhattacharya, Durbar Sharma, Anujoy Chatterjee, Shaswati Sinha, Sagnik Basu, Parthapratim Banerjee, Koushani Mukhopadhyay and Soumik Maitra.

Actor Shiladitya Chatterjee said, “Last four years I have been doing stand-up comedy and this character also is a stand up comedian so there’s a relatability but his journey is different from mine. I enjoyed this whole process.”

Actress Koushani Mukherjee expressed her excitement saying, “This is my first project and it’s very special. The issues that we have to hear and face every day for being an artist are highlighted here very tactfully in a fun way.”

Interestingly everyone’s character names were their original names. “I played the role of a professor and had a very different experience. We had so much fun while shooting the series and surely that will resonate on the screens too”, shared actress Avery Singh Roy.

Actress Saswati Sinha who has grown up watching satires and popular culture contents feels blessed to be a part of such a different genre series. “The script was so different and the entire team pulled off so well. Also, our captain Soumit Da had his clarity of mind despite of the fact that this was his debut work. He knew very well what he wants from each character. He briefed us the scenes and gave the space to act,” added Saswati.

Actor Debaprasad Haldar talking about his character said, “Every person has two shades, one is dominating and the other is the happy one. Hitler and Chaplin are the biggest examples. These shades are present in my character and there awaits a twist at the end.”

Music director duo Pranjal Das and Shoumik Guha Roy said, “The series is very experimental so music has to different. One is a rap written and sung by Soumit himself and the other songs are also experimental.”

‘Vinchi Bharti Academy’ will feature six episodes in total and will be streaming on Klikk OTT platform at the end of this month.