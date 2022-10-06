Netizens shower their love on Madhuri Dixit starrer ‘Maja Ma’

The much-awaited Amazon Original movie ‘Maja Ma’ makes its debut on Amazon Prime today. ‘Maja Ma’ is a heartwarming desi family drama, which will make you laugh at the same time.

The star cast of the movie includes Madhuri Dixit, Gajraj Rao, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Ritwik Bhowmik, Malhar Thakar, Ninad Kamat, and Rajit Kapur. The movie revolves around the story of a middle-class Gujarati family with a backdrop of a traditional festival and the ups and downs of life.

Twitter is flooded with positive reviews of the ‘Maja Ma’ as fans keep showering their love and support on the movie and especially on the queen of hearts, Madhuri Dixit.

MD has rightly said that it is the best time for female actors. After watching #MajaMa I felt how boldly and with maturity actresses like Madhuri, Tabu, Neena Gupta or a Shefali Shah are playing characters. Contrary,lead male actors are still stuck in their superhero images. pic.twitter.com/H2NStNQLuV — Suman (@SumanSe94383467) October 6, 2022

Finished Watching #MajaMa what a brilliant performance @MadhuriDixit mam kudos to you! Film is ocean of emotions yet at the same time it felt natural! yes i became family member! Supporting cast is too good❤️! Best mix of all! @raogajraj you are outstanding! #MadhuriDixit pic.twitter.com/unc16YQ95O — Krupal Madhuri Rajendra Kardune (@krupalkardune) October 6, 2022

I truly believe #AnandTiwari a great Director and sprinkle some Madhuri Dixit greatness on that film. #MajaMa is a great piece of art.

Most importantly, it’s great to NOT see Ayushman Khurana in a film. — peach vegetable (@prasaddpilankar) October 5, 2022

I loved #MadhuriDixit over the years..and after watching TheFameGame & #MajaMa my respect has been double for her❤️

What a beautiful performance it was,

She portrayed pallavi with so much ease and utmost grace..this is how this topic should have handled.

Love U @MadhuriDixit ❤️ pic.twitter.com/E5C2l7gLIi — Swapnil ❁ (@swapnil_MDSG) October 6, 2022