Netizens shower their love on Madhuri Dixit starrer ‘Maja Ma’

The movie revolves around the story of a middle-class Gujarati family with a backdrop of a traditional festival and the ups and downs of life. Twitter is flooded with positive reviews of the ‘Maja Ma’ as fans keep showering their love and support on the movie and especially on the queen of hearts, Madhuri Dixit.

SNS | New Delhi | October 6, 2022 1:25 pm

A segment from the poster of 'Maja Ma'

The much-awaited Amazon Original movie ‘Maja Ma’ makes its debut on Amazon Prime today. ‘Maja Ma’ is a heartwarming desi family drama, which will make you laugh at the same time.

The star cast of the movie includes Madhuri Dixit, Gajraj Rao, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Ritwik Bhowmik, Malhar Thakar, Ninad Kamat, and Rajit Kapur. The movie revolves around the story of a middle-class Gujarati family with a backdrop of a traditional festival and the ups and downs of life.

Twitter is flooded with positive reviews of the ‘Maja Ma’ as fans keep showering their love and support on the movie and especially on the queen of hearts, Madhuri Dixit.

