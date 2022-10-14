Netizens loved Nora, Sidharth chemistry as they dance to Manike on the sets of JDJ

Ever since the song, Manike dropped on the internet, it has taken the world by storm. People were left in awe of the chemistry between Nora and Sidharth, the lead pair of the song.

The eye contact, the moves, the direction, the ornate garments tailor made by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for Nora and the overall song was trending for weeks at No 1.

Therefore, when Sidharth malhotra visited the sets of Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa wherein Nora is the judge alongside Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit, we knew it would be an episode to be remembered for. Netizens have gone wild ever since the teaser promo of Nora and Sid dancing to Manike on the sets was released.

From the fire emoji’s to heart signs, to being called as “The most beautiful pair,” to words like Best Pair and Best jodi, the web world has given their stunning act a big thumbs up !