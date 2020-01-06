Nehha Pendse has hailed in 2020 by becoming the first TV actor to get married as the New Year began.

The May I come in Madam actress married her longtime beau in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding ceremony in Pune on Sunday.

Pictures of the happy couple are doing the rounds on social media.

Nehha is not just happy and radiant in the pictures, she also looks chic and modern in a pastel-pink Nauvari saree. While traditional Nauvari sarees are most usually bright in colour, Nehha decided to change the tradition and went on with something new.

Despite the pastel pink, Nehha otherwise stuck to the nathni( nose ring), chandrakor tikali( half-moon-shaped bindi) with a gajra bun and bright pink lips to match the bridal avatar look.

The newly wed-bride looked elegant and bridal in her outfit.

On the other hand, Shardul wore a matching Kurta-pyjama.

Here are pictures from their wedding ceremony.

View this post on Instagram #weddingbells @nehhapendse #shardulsinghbayas @shardulbayas A post shared by Dipen Sharma (@dipensharmajoinsinsta) on Jan 5, 2020 at 12:58am PST

View this post on Instagram वधू वरयो:शुभम भवतु सावधान A post shared by NEHHA PENDSE BAYAS (@nehhapendse) on Jan 5, 2020 at 10:56pm PST

View this post on Instagram 💜💛💚 📸 @thecelebstories A post shared by NEHHA PENDSE BAYAS (@nehhapendse) on Jan 4, 2020 at 1:05am PST

Both looked very happy and they posed for pictures.

Nehha was also a participant in Bigg Boss 12 and has worked on TV shows like Khatra Khatra Khatra, Kitchen Champion 5 and May I Come In Madam among others.

The couple will be heading to Japan for a delayed honeymoon in April, reports suggested.