Neha Kakkar made audience groove to T-Series’ latest ‘O Sajna’

Neha Kakkar’s latest ‘O Sajna’ featuring dancer Dhanashree Verma and actor Priyank Sharma has made the audience groove to its beat.

The teaser of this peppy track was launched by her with great fanfare at a grand college festival in Mumbai, featuring the singer herself along with amazing dancer Dhanashree Verma and charming actor Priyank Sharma.

Singer Neha Kakkar said, “I had a blast singing and filming the music video of ‘O Sajna’. With the kind of response and love the young audience showered on the teaser yesterday at the college event, I’m overjoyed! It’s fun, energetic, and vibrant and I’m confident people are going to love it.

Produced by T-Series the song marks a robust collaboration of a musical dream team with singer Neha Kakkar, composer Tanishk Bagchi, and lyricist Jaani.

Directed by Vijay Singh and curated and developed by Bosco Leslie Martis, this vivacious video showcases the fun and frolic moments of Neha and Dhanashree with Priyank, playing around with the very fact ‘Why should boys have all the fun?’

Adding to Neha Tanishk Bagchi said, “With a track like ‘O Sajna’ you have to walk the fine line between reviving nostalgia yet keeping it contemporary and I’m happy with the way the song has turned out.”

Jaani shared, “It was an absolute pleasure collaborating with Bhushan Kumar, Tanishk Bagchi, and Neha Kakkar on this track. I think it will really stick with listeners.”

Directed by Vijay Singh and curated and developed by Bosco Leslie Martis, the song is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.