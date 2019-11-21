Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s li’l munchkin turned one on November 18. The couple celebrated their daughter’s birthday in the most adorable way ever. On the occasion, the couple headed to Amritsar in order to seek blessings at the Golden Temple along with their daughter Mehr. They took to their social media handles to share some beautiful photos from their visit.

On Wednesday, the power couple took to their official Instagram handle to share the pictures from their spiritual gateway. In the pictures, Neha can be seen in a bright yellow salwar suit with golden polka dots and matching yellow dupatta while Angad kept it casual in a plaid shirt teamed up with a pair of jeans.

But what caught everyone’s attention is little Mehr. She looked super cute in a white coloured ethnic ensemble. Her face was covered with a plain white dupatta. She can be seen joining her hands and praying with her parents.

On the work front, Angad will soon be seen sharing the screen with Janhvi Kapoor in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl where the actor will essay the role of her brother. On the other hand, Neha Dhupia is currently seen hosting the third season of her celebrity chat show called No Filter With Neha where the actress converses with Bollywood stars as they get candid on the questions asked.