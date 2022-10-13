Neeraj Chopra does the ‘Pushpa’ gesture with Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun has truly set the example of his superstardom with the success of Pushpa: The Rise which just went on to another level when the superstar was recently awarded the highest honour in the Indian Entertainment Industry that is ‘Indian Of The Year’ at an event in Delhi yesterday. At the event, the actor bumped into the Olympic gold medal, Neeraj Chopra in the ceremony, and the two of them were seen having a gala time together.

While these pioneers of two different fields met, Neeraj Chopra could be seen asking the superstar to do his javelin throw pose while he does the famous Pushparaj style from Allu Arjun’s film Pushpa; The Rise. The moment was captured with these two prominent stars clicked a picture with each other while they lastly shared a handshake.

Moreover, this year is totally owned by Allu Arjun while he won the title of ‘Indian of the Year’ he is constantly owning up to every award and prestige in his name. Be it representing India in New York as Grand Marshall at the annual Indian day parade or winning the best actor (Telugu) award for Pushpa: The Rise at SIIMA to winning the Filmfare award south for Best actor for Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun has become a name that is constantly spreading his charm everywhere.

On the work front, Allu Arjun has been constantly making his presence in the commercials while the audience is eagerly waiting to watch him in Pushpa: The Rule. The makers have started working on the Pushpa: The Rule with a pooja ceremony.

