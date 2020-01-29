Veteran actress Neena Gupta set some major fashion goals as she flaunted her new hairstyle, a bob cut, pictures of which went viral on social media.

The Badhaai Ho actress took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture of herself in a new sleek bob with golden highlights. She asked Google, the search engine, to at least reduce her age after having seen her new picture.

Her hilarious caption on the photograph read, “Google walo ab toh meri umar kam karke likh do !Thank you @kantamotwani for the haircut.”

Neena is 60 years old and is gearing up for the release of her next film Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a follow-up of Ayushmann Khurrana’s 2017 hit Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

The film will revolve around Ayushmann and Jitendra as gay lovers. It also stars Gajraj Rao.

Ayushman, Gajraj and Neena Gupta will be reuniting after the sleeper-hit Badhaai Ho. The trio’s chemistry was much appreciated by fans then and audiences are excited to watch what they will bring to the table again.

The film is scheduled to release on 21 February 2020.