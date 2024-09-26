NCT’s Jaehyun announces military enlistment; pens heartfelt note

The latest announcement from the K-pop boyband NCT has taken Czennies by storm. In an unanticipated announcement, SM Entertainment revealed that Jaehyun is gearing up for military enlistment. After the official statement was released, the K-pop sensation penned a heartfelt note for his fandom expressing his love for his fans.

On September 26, his agency released a statement announcing Jaehyun’s enlistment details. “Hello, this is SM Entertainment. NCT’s Jaehyun applied to the Army Band and received a notification of acceptance from the Military Manpower Administration today. Accordingly, he is scheduled to enlist as an active duty soldier on November 4 to fulfill his mandatory service. On the day of his entry into the recruit training center, there will be no official event to prevent safety accidents due to the congestion caused by the presence of many soldiers and their families. We ask for your unwavering support and love until the day Jaehyun completes his military service and returns in good health. Thank you.”

Hours after the statement released, the K-pop sensation penned an emotional note for his fans on the Bubble app. Inquiring how his fandom, Jaehyun expressed gratitude towards them for their unwavering love and support. He wrote, “You must be surprised at the sudden news, but I will enlist in the military in November. I want to express my feelings to NCTzens shortly. If it weren’t for this job, I would have never been able to experience the precious memories with fans, our precious relationship, and the size of love, and I am grateful for it once again.”

Moreover, he added, “Although I say that I will be back quickly and wait just a little bit, I will surely miss you all. I will return back healthily so I hope you all are well and healthy while I am gone. I will continue to work hard as I look back on our memories and anticipate the future that is to come.” In conclusion, he penned, “We’re unconditional and timeless.”

Earlier this year, his fellow bandmate Taeyong began his military service. Jaehyun is the second NCT member to enlist. The K-pop idol is a permanent member of the sub-group, NCT 127. Apart from him, NCT 127 includes Taeyong, Johnny, Doyoung, Mark, Haechan, Jungwoo, and WinWin. Meanwhile, On August 26, Jaehyun released his solo album ‘J’ and the music video for the lead track ‘Smoke.’