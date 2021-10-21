Follow Us:
  1. Home / Entertainment / NCB teams at Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Pandey’s residences in Mumbai

NCB teams at Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Pandey’s residences in Mumbai

A team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday conducted searches at Shah Rukh Khan’s residence ‘Mannat’ in Mumbai.

ANI | Mumbai | October 21, 2021 1:37 pm

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Pandey, Aryan Khan

representational image

A team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday conducted searches at Shah Rukh Khan’s residence ‘Mannat’ in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, another team of NCB was seen at Bollywood actor Ananya Pandey’s residence in Mumbai.

She has been summoned by the probe agency and is likely to appear before NCB at 2 pm today.

Earlier in the day, the actor visited his son Aryan Khan, who is lodged in Arthur Road Jail.

Aryan was arrested on October 3 in connection with a drug seizure on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Bombay High Court is set to hear Aryan Khan’s bail application on October 26.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Shahrukh Khan meets son Aryan Khan for 20 mins in Arthur Road Jail
No bail for Aryan Khan, 2 others, to move Bombay HC on Thursday
All eyes on Mumbai special court, suspense over bail or jail for Aryan