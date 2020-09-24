The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said that it has issued summons to Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh for questioning in a drug-related probe.

The NCB has summoned Deepika Padukone on 25 September while Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have been summoned on 26 September.

Chats discussing drugs have surfaced between Karishma Prakash, Padukone’s manager, and an employee of Kwan talent management company and one “D”. The NCB has summoned Karishma Prakash, as well as Kwan talent management company CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar, for questioning.

The names have appeared in WhatsApp chats that have been retrieved from the phone of Jaya Saha, Sushant Singh Rajput’s talent agent, who is also being questioned by investigators.

Many others from the Bollywood industry including Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh were named by actor Rhea Chakraborty, who is in jail for charges of buying drugs.

A senior NCB official reportedly told IANS, “Summons have been issued to Deepika, Sara, Shraddha and Rakul for questioning. Besides four Bollywood actors, the NCB has also summoned fashion designer Simone Khambatta.”

Fashion designer Simone Khambatta has appeared before NCB for questioning however, actress Rakul Preet Singh’s team has denied that she has received any summons for the same.

NCB has arrested Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and 12 others in the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case who was found hanging at his home June 14.