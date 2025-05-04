Nawazuddin Siddiqui on how meeting Costao Fernandes shaped his role

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has a reputation for picking roles that break the mold, and he’s done it again with ‘Costao’, the new crime drama that dropped on ZEE5 on May 1.

Set against the gritty backdrop of 1990s Goa, the film is based on the real-life story of Costao Fernandes — a tough-as-nails customs officer who took on Goa’s smuggling mafia without flinching.

The film is already earning praise for its intense storytelling and compelling performances.

In ‘Costao’, Nawazuddin steps into the shoes of a man who didn’t just bend the rules — he rewrote them in the pursuit of justice.

Playing a rebellious officer constantly torn between doing what’s right and navigating pressure from both criminals and his own department, Nawaz delivers yet another nuanced performance. But what helped him crack the code for such a layered character? Meeting the real Costao himself.

Talking to ANI, Nawazuddin opened up about the experience of meeting Fernandes before filming began. “He wasn’t saying much when we met. He just sat there quietly. I just watched him,” Nawaz shared. “I didn’t want to mimic him and I wanted to understand what made him tick — what brought out his rage, what made him smile; I paid close attention to his body language, his energy. That helped shape the character more than anything.”

And it wasn’t just Nawaz’s dedication that added weight to the project. Producer Vinod Bhanushali admitted that taking on a biopic like this comes with its own risks, but with the right team, he felt it was worth every step.

“When a story like this comes to you, you feel compelled to tell it,” Bhanushali explained. “And when someone like Nawaz bhai says yes, you know the film is in safe hands. It’s always a gamble, but the passion behind the project makes the risk worth it.”

The film marks the directorial debut of Sejal Shah, who seems to have made quite the entrance with this high-stakes drama. Backing Nawazuddin is a solid supporting cast featuring Priya Bapat, Kishore Kumar G, Gagan Dev Riar, and Hussain Dalal, each delivering performances that complement the film’s gritty tone.