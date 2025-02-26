Kim Sung Cheol joins talks to headline ‘Goldland’ with Park Bo Young

‘Hellbound’ actor Kim Sung Cheol joins talks with ‘Strong Girl Do Bong Soon’ star Park Bo Young to lead ‘Goldland.’ The drama is going to be a thrilling narrative chronicling the story of a casino.

On February 26, KUKINEWS reported that Kim Sung Cheol is going to star in the upcoming drama ‘Goldland.’ In response to the report, his agency Story J Company issued a statement. “Kim Sung Cheol has received an offer to star in ‘Goldland’ and is currently reviewing it.” Prior to this, reports surfaced that the makers offered Park Bo Young a role in the slated drama.

The planned drama will narrate the story of Goldland, South Korea’s first domestic casino. The casino was established to revive lands and the economy of a struggling mining town affected by the diminishing revenue of the coal industry.

For the drama, the makers approached Park Bo Young for the role of Kim Hee Jo. Born into penury, she ends up facing numerous insults from society as she grows up. Later, she moves away from her parents and walks the road of independence. Bo Young starts working at Goldland, the casino. Here, she falls head over heels in love with a man. However, her life hits a boulder after a major setback. She gets caught in the middle of a suspicious attempted murder related to gold bars having a mysterious origin. Soon, she struggles to protect both her finances and her love.

Meanwhile, the makers have offered Kim Sung Cheol the role of Woo Gi. He is a gang member and Hee Joo’s middle school classmate. 10 years later, his paths collide with Hee Joo and they get entangled in a web of conflicts surrounding the missing gold.

Meanwhile, Kim Sung Hoon will helm the project. The director has helmed ‘Rampant,’ and ‘Chief Detective 1958’ among others. On the other hand, Hwang Jo Yoon will pen the screenplay. The writer has penned hits like ‘Masquerade, ‘Memoir of a Murderer,’ ‘Rampant,’ and ‘Old Boy’ among others.

The news comes after Kim Sung Cheol stirred an online controversy. The actor participated in an online poll that raised several eyebrows. The poll pitted popular idols Kwon Eunbi and Kang Hyewon against each other. While it appears like it’s not a big deal, the intention behind the poll is problematic. The account responsible for hosting the poll has a history of posting inappropriate content about female Korean stars and objectifying them. Their polls objectify women and judge them on superficiality and not their skills. Sung Cheol’s participation in the said poll angered several users who started criticising him online.