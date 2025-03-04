Namit Malhotra bags 8th Oscar as DNEG shines at 97th Academy Awards

Namit Malhotra, CEO of DNEG and founder of Prime Focus, has added another feather to his cap as his company secured its eighth Oscar at the 97th Academy Awards.

The prestigious win came for DNEG’s stunning visual effects work in ‘Dune: Part Two’, marking India’s seventh Academy Award triumph.

Advertisement

Expressing his excitement, Namit Malhotra described the achievement as a rare milestone in the visual effects industry. “Winning seven Oscars in the last decade is something truly special. I don’t think any other company can boast of such a record. It’s a testament to the incredible dedication of our artists, technologists, and filmmakers who have believed in us,” he told ANI.

Advertisement

DNEG’s winning streak began with ‘Inception’ (2011) and has since included iconic films like ‘Interstellar’, ‘Blade Runner 2049’, ‘Tenet’, and ‘Dune: Part One’.

When asked about the secret behind the company’s consistent success, Malhotra credited DNEG’s unwavering commitment to the director’s vision. “For us, the director is the captain of the ship. Our job is to bring their imagination to life by understanding every nuance of their vision. The best visual effects are the ones that blend seamlessly into the story, not just those that dazzle on screen.”

The Oscar was accepted by DNEG VFX Supervisors Stephen James and Rhys Salcombe, alongside Production VFX Supervisor Paul Lambert and Special Effects Supervisor Gerd Nefzer.

Right now, Malhotra gears up to produce ‘Ramayana’, starring Ranbir Kapoor.