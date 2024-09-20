Nam Joo Hyuk of ‘Twenty-five Twenty-One’ completes military service

Popular South Korean actor Nam Joo Hyuk has completed his mandatory military service and was discharged on September 19. He is known for headlining popular dramas such as ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’, ‘Start-Up’, and ‘Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo’, among others. Joo Hyuk enlisted in the military police squad in March 2023. Upon his discharge, he was greeted by a crowd of fans celebrating him with flowers and gifts.

Nam Joo Hyuk began his mandatory military service in March 2023. At that time, his agency, SOOP, announced, “It is true that Nam Joo Hyuk has been accepted into the military police force. He will enlist in the police squad on March 20.” Reportedly, Joo Hyuk applied to be part of the Capital Defence Command Military Police Group in May 2022. After enlisting, he underwent five weeks of basic military training at the army training center before being transferred to his station. Now that he has completed his enlistment, fans are eager to see what project he will take on next.

Upon his release, Nam Joo Hyuk was met by fans outside the base. He wore a warm and charming smile as he received flowers and gifts from them.

Nam Joo Hyuk was last seen headlining the Disney+ action-thriller drama ‘Vigilante’. He made his debut in 2014 with the drama ‘Surplus Princess’ and subsequently starred in several dramas, including ‘The Bride of Habeak’ and ‘Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo’. His 2020 drama ‘Start-Up’, alongside Bae Suzy and Kim Seon Ho, became an international hit. Additionally, his endearing drama ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’, featuring Kim Tae Ri, garnered him global acclaim. The series developed a worldwide fanbase thanks to its simple, heartwarming narrative set against the backdrop of the IMF crisis. Over the years, the actor has carved out a niche for himself and established his presence in the K-drama industry.

Meanwhile, according to a June report, Nam Joo Hyuk has been offered the lead role in the upcoming fantasy drama ‘Donggung’. His agency, Management SOOP, confirmed the report, stating that the role is under review and nothing has been finalized as of now. With Joo Hyuk back in civilian life, fans eagerly await news of his next project.