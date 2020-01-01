Nia Sharma is already winning lots of love from fans for playing a shape-shifting snake in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 4.

The popular soap opera, that is currently in its fourth season now, is one of the most watched shows on TV.

Nia shared that she would have enjoyed a reunion with Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai co-star Krystle D’Souza in Naagin 4.

Earlier, it was being widely reported that Krystle will feature in the show, but it all turned out to be rumours.

In an interview with Bollywoodlife, Nia stated, “I also kind of got excited because I thought it’ll be great to work together Mazze aajate! What a delight it would be, and it’ll be such a great reunion. We kind of grew up together. But I’m sure she is doing tremendously well for herself. I wish all the best. ”

In the first two seasons of Naagin, Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan played ‘naagins’, and for the third season Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani played the central roles.

As all celebs hailed in 2020 in their own special manner, Nia shared a picture of herself in red bikini set on Instagram and captioned it, “Let yo Portrait mode blur out your worries and enemies too! #2020 goals.”

The actress in currently is Goa, taking in the tropical New Year day there.

She shared a picture of the Sharma family and sent wishes to her fans.

“The Golden hour!! May it be a golden 2020 for everyone seeing this! Love from Sharma familyHappy Happy Newww Yearrrrrr,” her post read.