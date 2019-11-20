Naagin 3 fame actor Surbhi Jyoti is on a vacation to Australia. The actor who rose to fame with the role of Zoya Farooqui in the popular television show, Qubool Hai, is an active social media blogger.

Surbhi posts regular pictures on her Instagram handle.

She is followed by over more than 4 million people on Instagram and receives rave reviews from her fans on her pictures.

Her recent pictures from her vacation in Australia are winning hearts; especially the ones shot in Bondi Beach.

Shruti aces the beach look with white denim shorts and red floral crop top. A nose ring and bangs compliment her entire look.

She captioned the pictures, “खेल सारा लुक्स का है,” “बीचों बीच,” and ” चंद क्लोज़ अप्स” among other witty catchphrases.

View this post on Instagram चंद क्लोज़ अप्स 😎 #holidaymakesyoucrazy A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on Nov 19, 2019 at 6:12pm PST

View this post on Instagram बीच वाइब 🤟🏽 A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on Nov 19, 2019 at 4:14am PST

View this post on Instagram बीच- o- बीच 🏖 #lifeisbetteratthebeach A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on Nov 19, 2019 at 1:21am PST

She also shared pictures from a sunshiny morning in Sydney in which she is seen in a pair of jeans and a white shirt.

View this post on Instagram Same place, different poses 🥰 #sunnyday #happyme A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on Nov 20, 2019 at 1:44am PST

View this post on Instagram Hello Sydney sun 🌞 #brightday #happyholiday A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on Nov 20, 2019 at 12:03am PST

Surbhi will soon be making her film debut with Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai alongside Punjabi singer Jassie Gill, a Pinkvilla report stated.

The film is touted to be a romantic comedy and also stars Brijendra Kala and Nilu Kohli in pivotal roles.