Actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha has revealed that his niece Preeta Sinha, the daughter of his elder brother Lakhan Sinha, has been closely associated with Kamala Harris, the United States Vice President-elect.

Sinha, the former Lok Sabha member from Patna Sahib, shared the information via a tweet in which he shared a picture of Preeta with Harris and wrote: Heartiest congratulations! As the world is overjoyed with your @JoeBiden spectacular & most deserving win! Also we must not forget the desirable, elegant, wonderful, intelligent intellectual par excellence @KamalaHarris on her most expected win. Kudos! Here she is seen with my

niece like daughter, Preeta Sinha d/o my elder brother Dr. Lakhan Sinha who along with her young team has been very closely associated with the most deserving Kamala Harris, favourite of India/Indians being deeply involved in the USA Presidential Election, supporting

promoting & encouraging our own Kamala & her people for this outstanding mega win. Our daughter, Preeta too deserves Kudos! Well done! God Bless!”

Joe Biden was declared the winner of the US Presidential Elections on Saturday, November 7 defeating Donald Trump.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too had congratulated US President-Elect Joe Biden and US Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris on Saturday.

“Heartiest congratulations Kamala Harris! Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership,” PM Modi had tweeted.