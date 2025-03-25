Muzaffar Ali and Sanjay Tripathi remember Farooq Sheikh on his birth anniversary

Muzaffar Ali, who directed Farooq Sheikh in two of his finest works Gaman and Umrao Jaan recalls the affable actor with much affection. “Farooq’s grace and effortless ability to embody characters with such authenticity left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. His quiet strength, even in roles where the heroine held the narrative’s pulse, brought a rare balance to storytelling—making every frame richer and more meaningful. It’s true that artists like him elevate cinema to the realm of art, where emotions breathe, and characters live beyond the screen. His absence may be deeply felt, but his spirit continues to inspire, adding unseen strength to my journey as a filmmaker.”

Sanjay Tripathi, who directed Farooq in the actor’s last film Club 60 says, “My memories of Farooq Sheikh sir are not just limited to making Club 60. From an actor-director relationship, it transcended into the bonding of two food lovers. We bonded over the finest chaats, sweets, kebabs and biryanis of Mumbai. I still remember his phone call when he had come to visit Shabanaji’s mom in Breach Candy and I was staying in Peddar Road then. He called and said, “Kuch khaane ka mood hai, Sanjay sahab?” Next thing I knew, we were sitting in Noor Mohammadi Mithaiwale on Mohammad Ali Road and savouring the best of non-veg delicacies of his choice and then he got me a pack of choicest sweets from Suleman Mithaiwala. ….On the very first day of shooting, thinking that he would be conscious of food, someone offered him a multigrain bread sandwich. He made his face hearing that, and he said, “Mujhe aisi buri aadatein nahi hai. Mujhe safed waali bread Makhan ke saath aur chai chalegi”.Thinking of this it still brings a smile to my face. If he got any sweets from somewhere, he would keep it for me till our next meeting. ….He didn’t know how to drive, and we had a shot of him driving the car. He said, “Sanjay Sahab, ghode chae jitna daudwa lo, bas gaadi mat chalwao.” Lots of people don’t know that he was an avid horse rider…. Memories are so many! It still feels like yesterday that he was with us and we were laughing at his jokes. I feel blessed that I got to work with him. I always knew that he was a fantastic actor, but after working with him I came to know that he was a connoisseur of food, a great thinker, had an amazing sense of humour, and above all a fantastic human being. Miss you Farooq Sahab.”

Advertisement

Advertisement