Finally, the wait is over. It’s time for all the SidNaaz fans to celebrate their chemistry as the much-anticipated video of Darshan Raval “Bhula Dunga” featuring Bigg Boss 13 fame Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill finally released on Tuesday.

Sharing the same on its official Instagram handle, Darshan wrote, “Bhula Dunga Is Out Now ! Aao isse superhit banate hai (Sic).”

The love ballad, starring the most-loved Bigg Boss 13 couple, hit the social media with a bang. And just as we all expected, it is a treat for the eyes. The song is a perfect blend of love, emotions and SidNaaz’s fiery chemistry. Well, if you’ve been longing for a song to listen on loop, then this might just be the one! Also, we must mention that the wait was totally worth it.

Darshan’s soulful voice, Arijit’s soothing voice, melodious music, enchanting story-line, skillful direction and Sidharth- Shehnaaz’s mesmerizing chemistry, Bhula Dunga will surely make a separate place in your hearts. Moreover, the duo’s mushy romance will definitely take you back into sweet nostalgia from their BB 13 days. Every emotion is knitted aesthetically in that it will surely nudge the nostalgic soul in you. To put it simply, the song touches the heartstrings to the core and can calm nerves like no other.

Within an hour, the song has garnered over 5 lakh views.

Well, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that “Bhula Dunga” is going to become a love anthem soon. Without a second thought, it will be found in every romantic playlist maintained by the lovers of music.

Watch the song