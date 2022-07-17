Javed Ali shares an interesting anecdote about his song ‘Kun faya kun’

Singer and ‘Superstar Singer 2’ judge Javed Ali in an upcoming episode of the singing based reality show will be seen sharing an interesting anecdote for the song ‘Kun faya kun’ picturised on Ranbir Kapoor.

On Sunday, the show will be having the “Evergreen songs special” episode. Renowned music maestro, Anand ji of the legendary composer duo Kalyanji-Anandji fame will be joining as the special guest.

In the upcoming episode, this little wonder will leave everybody awestruck with his soulful voice on the song ‘Kun faya kun’ from ‘Rockstar’, which is directed by Imtiaz Ali and released in 2011.

Mesmerised by contestant Mani’s singing, all the judges and Anand will be seen giving him a standing ovation for giving an outstanding performance on such a difficult song.

On the song, Javed shared, “Mani’s performance was excellent despite the difficulty of the song. This performance reminds me of the making of the song. When Rahman Sir called me for the song, I immediately took the last flight and arrived around 8 p.m. to work on this song.

“Honestly, the lyrics or the music was not even ready, Rahman sir just had a basic structure for it. Irshaad Sahab was writing this song, Rahman sir was composing, and on the other side, I was singing this song. It was a continuous process where Rahman sir was making changes to it.”

Javed revealed that the song was done on the spot.

“It took around 11 hours to record the complete song. I vividly remember I was asked to do wuzu before singing the song which made the experience very wholesome. So, all three of us were at the studio and started recording the song till the next morning.”

He added: “Rahman sir was improvising on it through the process and that’s how the song was created. And, I am sure if Rahman sir watches this performance he will be really impressed because you sang so well. Truly beautiful.”

‘Superstar Singer 2’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.