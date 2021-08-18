‘Disclosure’ to release a new track every day this week

Electronic music duo Howard and Guy Lawrence of the band ‘Disclosure’ have released their latest song ‘Into My Arms’.

The twin brothers’ band ‘Disclosure’ will release a new track every day this week. The soundtrack ‘Into My Arms’ is the first of five songs the band will drop this week — ‘Seduction’, ‘Another Level’, ‘It’s Happening’ and ‘Never Enough’.

Disclosure’s last album ‘Energy’ was released a year ago. The album earned a Grammy nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Album alongside the fourth single from the album, ‘My High’, which was nominated for Best Dance Recording.