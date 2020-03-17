It’s just been a day since Darshan Raval announced his next “Bhula Dunga” with Bigg Boss 13 fame Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. While the fans are overwhelmed with the news, Raval dropped the first look poster of the video featuring the two contestants.

On Tuesday, Raval took to his official Instagram handle to share the first look poster of his next “Bhula Dunga”. With the poster, one can easily make out that the song will be a love ballad. In the poster, Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s chemistry is the centre of attraction for all the SidNaaz fans.

One can see both of them deeply lost in each other’s eyes as they hold hands. With their nose touching and a little smile on their faces, the poster speaks volumes of their bond. Their closeness defines their chemistry and the level of comfort they share. The eye-lock and intensity are extremely natural and will make you fall in love instantly.

Sharing the poster, Raval wrote, “Are You Ready to witness #SidNaaz undeniable chemistry in the love ballad ‘BHULA DUNGA’(Coming very very soon) (sic).”

While they can’t take their eyes off each other, we bet even you will not be able to stop staring at their heavenly chemistry. They just look extremely beautiful together. Now, SidNaaz fans are eagerly waiting for the releasing date of “Bhula Dunga”. What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments section below.