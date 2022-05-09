Munawar Faruqui wins ’Lock Up’

Kangana Ranaut hosted the first season of the show‘Lock Up’. This controversial reality show aired on OTT platform MX Player and ALT Balaji has been won by contestant Munawar Faruqui. The grand finale of the show was held on Saturday night. The name of contestant Munawar Faruqui as the winner was announced by host Kangana Ranaut.

As Payal Rohatagi was spotted, it was already being speculated that perhaps Munawar Faruqui could be the winner of the show. The winner received 20 lakh rupees, Car and Italy trip as a reward

The comedian, rapper, social media star, writer, and YouTuber Munawar Faruqui is well-known in India as a controversial personality, media face, and Internet sensation. He is originally from the Gujarati city of Junagadh and is well recognized for his work as a rapper. His outstanding comic ability and live performances have made Faruqui one of the most well-known comedians in the nation. The general public likes his caustic demeanour, which he uses. His outstanding performance on OTT Show made him a winner of the show.