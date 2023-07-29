MS Dhoni prepared to make his acting debut, says Sakshi Dhoni

Former Indian cricket team captain, MS Dhoni may be preparing for his acting debut. And this comes from none other than his wife Sakshi Dhoni. Sakshi and Mahendra Singh Dhoni are one of the most liked married couples in Indian sport. The player and his wife have already entered the film industry, and their production company, Dhoni Entertainment, has announced Let’s Get Married as their forthcoming movie for January 2023.

The Ramesh Thamilmani-directed film, which is dubbed in both Tamil and Telugu, features Nadiya, Yogi Babu, and Mirchi Vijay in the key roles. Sakshi also disclosed during an open discussion that her husband is willing to pursue a career in acting.

Sakshi Dhoni attended the Let’s Get Married press conference in Chennai together with Shakthi, RJ Vijay, Nadhiya, Ramesh Thamilmani, Ivana, and Harish Kalyan.

A question concerning MS Dhoni’s interest in acting was posed to Sakshi while the famous people discussed the movie. The devoted wife responded by saying that her husband is willing to make his acting debut.

Sakshi elaborated on this by saying that the cricketer is not camera-shy because he has been involved in commercials since 2006. She was quoted by BollywoodShaadis as stating, “If there’s something good, he may just (do it).” He is not photo-averse. He has been appearing in commercials since 2006, and he is comfortable in front of the camera. So, if there’s something positive, it might be done.

Added Sakshi, "Action. He never stops moving. What option would you pick for him? If a film starring MS Dhoni is in the works, it will undoubtedly be an action-packed comedy.

