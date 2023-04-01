Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway flopped despite Rani Mukherji

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, one of the best-acted films of Rani Mukerji has won many a heart. However, despite the power-packed performance of the much-acclaimed actress with emotional quotient, the movie crashed at the box office with a steep drop in its collection.

The Ashima Chibber-directorial venture is struggling to pull the audience to theatres. The film is based on a true story of a mother who is left to fight with an entire nation after her children are taken away from her. Based on true events, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway has ended Week 2 without even collecting Rs 20 crore.

After Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway graced the screens on March 17 and surpassed the Rs 15-crore mark at the box office, it is still running in some single-screen theatres. On Friday, March 31, a new film, Bholaa, was released which stormed the theaters with good performance. Bhola seems to have overshadowed Rani’s film.

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway had an overall 12.72 per cent Hindi Occupancy on March 31. Hence, the total domestic box office collection now stands at around Rs 17.40 crore reportedly.

About Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is an emotional drama that revolves around a mother who locks horns with a whole nation to win her kids’ custody. The film’s cast also includes Anirban Bhattacharya and Jim Sarbh.

Directed by Ashima Chibber, the film is an adaptation based on the mother – Sagarika Chakraborty’s autobiography titled The Journey of a Mother whose children were taken away from her by the Norwegian Childcare System (Barnevernet) in 2011.