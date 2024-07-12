Moon Ga Young and Choi Hyun Wook team up for ‘Black Salt Dragon’

Fans of K-drama have reason to celebrate as it has been officially confirmed that Moon Ga Young and Choi Hyun Wook will star together in the highly anticipated series “Black Salt Dragon,” set to air on tvN in the first half of 2025.

This new drama, which also goes by the title “He’s the Black Dragon,” is based on a beloved webtoon and promises to deliver a captivating love story. The plot follows the intertwined lives of two characters who first connect as online game avatars during their school years, only to reunite 16 years later in a boss-employee dynamic.

Character insights

Moon Ga Young takes on the role of Baek Soo Jung, a dedicated and skilled employee known for her tenacity and strong sense of self. Baek Soo Jung’s commitment to her work often creates challenges for her superior, Ban Joo Yeon, a character with whom she shares a particularly embarrassing memory from their past gaming encounters. Her character embodies resilience and the ability to stand her ground, making her a formidable presence in the workplace.

Choi Hyun Wook will portray Ban Joo Yeon, a chaebol heir and the director of strategic planning at Yongsung Department Store. Ban Joo Yeon embodies perfectionism and faces immense pressure as the sole heir to his family conglomerate. His journey includes a painful rejection he experienced when confessing to his first love—an encounter linked to the same online game where he met Baek Soo Jung.

Stars on the rise

Moon Ga Young, born in Germany, is no stranger to the entertainment scene. She began her career as a child model in 2005 and made her acting debut in 2006 with the film ‘Bloody Reunion’. Over the years, she has gained widespread recognition for her performances in hit dramas such as ‘Heartstrings’, ‘Tempted’, ‘True Beauty’, and ‘Link: Eat, Love, Kill’. Her versatility and depth as an actress continue to captivate audiences, making her a sought-after talent in the industry.

On the other hand, Choi Hyun Wook is an emerging star who first stepped into the limelight in 2019 with the web drama ‘Real:Time:Love’. His breakout roles in popular series like ‘Taxi Driver’, ‘Racket Boys’, and ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’ have earned him accolades, including the Best New Actor award at the 2021 SBS Drama Awards. His recent projects, such as ‘Weak Hero Class 1’ and ‘D.P. 2’, further solidify his growing reputation as a talented actor.

What to expect

As anticipation builds for “Black Salt Dragon,” viewers can look forward to a compelling blend of romance and drama, driven by the complex dynamics between its two leads. With a story around nostalgia and the challenges of adult life, this series is going to resonate with fans both old and new.

Stay tuned for more updates as the release date approaches, and prepare for an unforgettable journey into the world of “Black Salt Dragon.”