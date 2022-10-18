Monday “Officially” announced as ‘Worst Day of the Week’ by GWR

The Guinness World Record (GRW) announced Monday as the “Worst Day of the Week”. Social media users have mixed views on the announcement. Let’s have a look at how the Internet is reacting to the news.
we’re officially giving monday the record of the worst day of the week
— Guinness World Records (@GWR) October 17, 2022
The people who suffered from ‘Monday Blues’ every week and celebrating.
Officially declared! #GWR #Monday #Mondayblues #Worstdayoftheweek https://t.co/P6NFxlurtn
— Nikita Bishay (@BishayNikita) October 18, 2022
As perr @GWR Monday the worst day of the week on record. Actually, Mondays give me an adrenaline high, so I adore them. Perhaps it’s for those who genuinely enjoy their work.#Monday#gwr #guinnessbook #work
— Nakul Maheshwari (@Nakulbee) October 18, 2022
Guinness Book of World record labelled #Monday as the “worst day of the week”.
Imagine it was so worse that they announced it on Tuesday.#GuinnessWorldRecord
— Arun (@udta_parinda__) October 18, 2022
While some people who enjoyed ‘Mondays’ have views like these
