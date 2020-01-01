As 2019 came to a close, Bollywood celebs took to social media to wish everyone as they welcomed 2020 in their own way. Similarly, Shivangi Joshi, Jennifer Winget and Monalisa among other TV actors took to social media to extend warm wishes to their fans and gave a glimpse into how they spent the New Year’s eve.

The Beyhadh star, Jennifer Winget, took to her Instagram account to share two pictures of herself. One in which she faces the camera and in another, a back shot of her walking amidst a snowy path.

She captioned her photographs, “The present changes the past. Looking back you donot find what you left behind. Yesterday is gone. Tomorrow hasn’t come yet. We have but only today. Let us begin. #2020#pasttense #futureperfect.”

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actress Shivangi Joshi shared a picture of herself with a quote by Henry Ward Beecher that said, “Gratitude is the fairest blossom which springs from the soul.”

Shakti fame actress Rubina Dilaik shared a series of pictures bidding goodbye to 2019 and welcoming 2020.

By doing something different, planting a tree, she wrote on Instagram, “Towards a New decade we planted LOVE with strong roots.”

She also shared pictures of those who have helped her and expressed her gratitude to them.

Karanvir Bohra shared a picture with wife Teejay and wrote, “As this year Comes to an end all I wanna say is thank you to good for giving us a happy family, a family who supports and stands by you thru thick and thin…

There are no better people to turn back to in your hard times and good times, wether it’s family or friends who become family.

Thank you #2019 for teaching me and looking forward to the year #2020 with a big smile and heart full of love.”

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel’s wife Ankita Bhargava shared a picture of herself with partner Karana and thanked God for bringing their daughter, Mehr, into this world.

“Thnku 2019 ‘Mehr’baan Hua Rabb ! And,Can’t wait to embrace U Year 2020! #happynewyear #rabbdimehr A big big [email protected] for giving us such beautiful pictures and memories to keep for life! I don’t think it would have been possible without the comfort u gave us… I couldn’t have asked for a better photographer to capture us!U r amazing! and How can I not have a touch of @anusoru on me… Thnku babydoll for this beautiful gown…it’s like u just new that it’s gonna be Girl instinctively !Thanks for being there through everything ! Happy new year guys! Have a blessed 2020!!!”

Bhojpuri superstar Monalisa also wished her fans ‘Happy New Year’.