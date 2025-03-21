Mohammed Siraj breaks silence on dating rumors with Mahira Sharma

Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj has finally spoken up about the ongoing rumors linking him to actress Mahira Sharma.

With speculation running wild for months, the fast bowler took to social media to put an end to the chatter, urging paparazzi to stop dragging Mahira into the gossip.

On March 21, Mohammed Siraj posted an Instagram story addressing the constant questions being thrown at Mahira Sharma. He wrote, “I request paparazzi to stop asking questions around me. It is completely untrue and baseless. I hope this ends .” While he didn’t mention Mahira by name, it was clear who he was referring to.

This statement came just a day after Mahira attended an award ceremony in Mumbai, where photographers playfully teased her about the Indian Premier League (IPL) and, of course, her alleged connection to Siraj. The lighthearted exchange was caught on camera and quickly made its way to social media, reigniting the rumors.

Siraj and Mahira’s names have been linked for quite some time, although neither of them has ever confirmed a romantic relationship. Fans and gossip pages have been speculating about their bond, with some believing there’s more than just friendship between them. However, Siraj’s latest statement seems to put all such theories to rest—for now.

Who is Mahira Sharma?

For those unfamiliar with Mahira Sharma, she’s a well-known face in the entertainment industry. She first gained widespread recognition as a contestant on ‘Bigg Boss 13’, where she finished in 7th place. But long before that, Mahira was already making her mark in television and music videos.

She started her career in 2015 with a small role in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, followed by several TV appearances, including ‘Y.A.R.O Ka Tashan’, ‘Partners Trouble Ho Gayi Double’, and the supernatural hit ‘Naagin 3’. She later played Manisha Sharma in ‘Kundali Bhagya’ and starred as Misha Oberoi in ‘Bepannaah Jodi’.

Beyond TV, Mahira has a massive fan following in the Punjabi music industry. Her song ‘Lehnga’ became a viral sensation, crossing over 1 billion views on YouTube—an impressive feat for any music video. She has also featured in over 50 music videos.