The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized the phones of Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, and Shraddha Kapoor among others in the drug abuse probe.

Deepika Padukone, who was questioned by NCB for nearly six hours by NCB Special Investigation Team at the Evelyn Guest House in Colaba, Mumbai on Saturday,September 26. Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were also questioned separately for four to five hours by anti drug agency office in Ballard Estate.

The anti-drug agency had summoned all the three for their alleged role in the drug abuse probe , along with Padukone’s manager, Karishma Prakash who was also questioned for the second time on Saturday.

The NCB has also seized phones of Sushant Singh Rajput’s talent manager Jaya Saha, fashion designer Simone Khambatta and actress Rakul Preet Singh. The phones have been sent for forensic examination in the this case as certain recovered chat messages alleged about buying and selling of contraband.

The anti-drug agency’s whose primary goal is to go after larger drug cartels and not individual consumers, have said that agency was questioning Bollywood A-listers to understand the network of supply through alleged consumers. It should also be noted that none of these actors have been named as accused in any drugs probe case, and are only being questioned.

The chat discussing drugs was retrieved from talent manager Jaya Saha phone between her and Karishma Prakash, Padukone’s manager and an employee of Kwan talent management company and one “D”. Kwan talent management company CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar, has also been questioned by NCB and the other agencies in this matter. Jaya Shah, Rajput’s manager has also been questioned by NCB.

In her questioning, Rhea Chakraborty had reportedly named others, including Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh.

In Rhea Chakraborty’s bail petition it is mentioned that Sushant Rajput developed the drugs habit while shooting the film ‘Kedarnath’ in which his co-star was Sara Ali Khan. The bail petition is before the Bombay High Court.

NCB has arrested Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and 12 others in the drug case in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case who was found hanging at his home June 14.