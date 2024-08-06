Mihika Shah, Divya Seth Shah’s daugther, dies unexpectedly

In a sudden and heartbreaking development, Mihika Shah, daughter of actress Divya Seth Shah, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2024, in Mumbai. Sources close to the family reveal that Mihika’s death came as a shock; she experienced a fever that quickly escalated to a seizure, leading to her untimely demise.

The Shah family is reeling from the loss, and to honor Mihika Shah’s memory, they have scheduled a prayer meeting for August 8. An official statement released by Divya Seth and her husband, Siddharth Shah, expresses their deep sorrow, noting, “With profound sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved Mihika Shah, who departed for her heavenly abode on August 5th, 2024.”

Mihika was the granddaughter of renowned actress Sushma Seth, celebrated for her memorable roles in films like “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,” “Chal Mere Bhai,” “Kal Ho Na Ho,” “Nagina,” and “Student of the Year.” Despite her family’s prominence, Mihika lived a private life and was still a student, largely staying out of the media spotlight.

Just a week prior to this tragic event, Divya had shared a touching Instagram post featuring three generations of women in her family. The photo, which captured a moment of familial pride and love, showed Divya with her daughter Mihika and her mother, Sushma Seth, highlighting the close-knit nature of their family.

Divya Seth Shah, a well-known actress known for her roles in films like ‘Jab We Met’, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, and ‘Article 370’, also shines on television with notable performances in ‘Banegi Apni Baat’ and ‘Dekh Bhai Dekh’.

Her mother, Sushma Seth, is equally esteemed for her roles in television series like “Hum Log” and a range of successful films including “Dhadkan” and “Kal Ho Na Ho.”

The sudden nature of Mihika’s death has left the family in deep mourning, and their grief is palpable as they navigate this immense loss.