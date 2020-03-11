Tom Cruise has been busy shooting the next installment of the Mission Impossible franchise, for which the makers had planned a three-week shoot in Italy.

However, the shooting of the film had to be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Filming was due to have started in Venice, where the final two days of the city’s annual Carnival Festival were cancelled.

New coronavirus cases climbed above 220, as Italy shut down much of its wealthy north to curb the disease’s spread, Reuters reported.

“Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and wellbeing of our cast and crew, and efforts of the local government to halt public gatherings in response to the threat of coronavirus, we are altering the production plan for our three-week shoot in Venice,” Paramount Pictures said in a statement.