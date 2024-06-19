Melinda French Gates reflects on happy life post-divorce with Bill Gates

Melinda French Gates recently shared insights into her private separation from Bill Gates and her fulfilling life post-divorce. While their public announcement came in May 2021, the couple had already been living apart, alternating stays at their family home since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. In her candid interview published on June 18, Melinda opened up about the privacy this arrangement afforded them during a challenging time.

Discussing the period leading up to their divorce, Melinda explained, “The pandemic allowed us the privacy we needed to navigate our separation. I chose to live separately first before making the final decision to divorce. Handling everything privately, while still being there for the kids and making crucial life decisions, was a blessing.”

Melinda French Gates acknowledged the difficulties of going through a divorce, describing it as “hard” and “painful.” However, she emphasized that her life has since taken a positive turn. Now, the philanthropist finds joy and excitement in her newfound independence and the new home she cherishes.

“I live in a wonderful neighborhood now. I can walk to little stores, the drugstore, and even restaurants,” she shared. “I absolutely love it.”

As she approaches her 60th birthday in August, Melinda is looking forward to the future with enthusiasm. The mother of three is eager to embrace new experiences and continue her lifelong learning journey.

“Turning 60 feels like a milestone,” she reflected. “I want to surround myself with inspiring people and travel, ensuring I keep learning because the world is constantly evolving. I’m free to pursue my work and passions in any way I choose.”

Melinda’s reflections highlight her resilience and optimism as she navigates this new chapter of her life.