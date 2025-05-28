Meet the new Harry, Ron, and Hermione in HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ series reboot

The spell has been cast—and Hogwarts has three new students ready to take the wizarding world by storm. HBO’s much-anticipated ‘Harry Potter’ series reboot has finally found its golden trio.

After months of speculation and a massive global casting call, the roles of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley have officially been filled by Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout, respectively.

The announcement came via a charming Hogwarts-style welcome letter by the makers on Instagram, saying: “Dear Mr. Potter, Miss Granger, and Mr. Weasley. We are pleased to inform you that you have a place at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.”

Fans, take note—these names might not ring a bell ‘yet’, but just like Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint before them, this trio could become household names in no time.

And it wasn’t an easy pick. According to ‘Variety’, more than 30,000 hopefuls auditioned after HBO opened casting last fall. The search was global, intense, and emotional.

But in the end, showrunner Francesca Gardiner and executive producer Mark Mylod say the magic was undeniable.

“After an extraordinary search by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are here to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron,” the team said in a statement. “The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen.”

While all three young actors are still fresh faces, they’re no strangers to performance. Dominic McLaughlin recently starred in ‘Grow’, a comedy that features Nick Frost and Golda Rosheuvel.

Arabella Stanton already stole hearts as Matilda in the West End’s ‘Matilda: The Musical’ from 2023 to 2024. And for Alastair Stout, this will be his first big acting gig—a dream debut, really.

Joining them is a powerhouse supporting cast. John Lithgow will take on the role of Albus Dumbledore, while Janet McTeer steps in as Professor McGonagall. Paapa Essiedu, known for ‘I May Destroy You’, will bring depth to Severus Snape.

Meanwhile, Nick Frost (of ‘Shaun of the Dead’ fame) is the new Hagrid, and Luke Thallon and Paul Whitehouse round out the cast as Quirinus Quirrell and Argus Filch.

Of course, the wizarding world wouldn’t be complete without its original creator. JK Rowling is on board as an executive producer, and HBO promises a series that’s a “faithful adaptation” of her beloved books.