‘MC Sher’ Siddhant Chaturvedi surprises his fans makes a special appearance for Divine at his concert

Siddhant Chaturvedi aka ‘MC Sher’ drops a major surprise for his fans at a concert by Divine. The actor came in raging with fans, dancing and singing his heart out to his trademark, ‘Sher Aaya Sher’.

Dressed in smart casuals, the actor was seen raving with his fans about the song and crooned to the song with the rapper himself, Divine.

Inspired by the lives of rappers Naezy and Divine, Gully Boy won millions of hearts and even the Desi rap scene on the map. Played by actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, MC Sher immediately became India’s national crush and was hailed for his roaring debut act.

Siddhant Chaturvedi’s handsome looks and boy-next-door attitude made him win several hearts. He was recently seen in ‘Gehraiyaan’ opposite Deepika Padukone where he won people’s hearts with the character of ‘Zain’. He will also be seen in ‘Phone Booth’ opposite Katrina Kaif and ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ opposite Ananya Panday.