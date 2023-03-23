Massive set for Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s action scene in Tiger 3 ? Here’s what we know

After huge appreciation from the audience for Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are all set to begin shooting for their dynamic action scenes for Tiger 3. It is reported that an enormous set is being built for this action sequence.

We have seen both mega stars helping each other by doing small but effective cameos

in their films whether it is ’Zero’ or ’Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.’ The duo has always made the film a super hit by their presence.

And now after Pathaan’s super success, fans are eagerly waiting to see Shah Rukh Khan joining hands with Salman in his upcoming action thriller ‘Tiger 3’.

To make the action pack cameo of superstar Shah Rukh in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, preparations have been going on in full swing.

As per a trade source, a massive set will be constructed over 45 days to shoot Salman-SRK action scenes in ‘Tiger 3’.