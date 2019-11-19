While Bala continues to inch closer to the Rs 100 crores mark, Marjaavaan is sailing smoothly at the box office.

The Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh starrer is doing well all across the country, particularly the mass circuits.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s business on social media.

He wrote on his official Twitter handle, “#Marjaavaan has smooth sailing on Day 4… Mass circuits remain rock-steady, keeping the total healthy… Ditto for multiplexes beyond metros… Fri 7.03 cr, Sat 7.21 cr, Sun 10.18 cr, Mon 4.15 cr. Total: ₹ 28.57 cr. #India biz.”

According to a BoxOfficeIndia report, the film’s business witnessed a drop of 40% since Friday.

Analysts expect that if the film holds strong through the week, it would soon become a hit.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty starrer Motichoor Chaknachoor that released alongside Marjaavaan also failed to do much business at the box office.

According to a NDTV report, the film only made Rs 9 crores after two days of its release.

In fact, it is Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala that released in the first week of November, which continues to dominate box office.

Bala also starrs Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam, and on Monday collected Rs 2.25 crores, taking the total collection at Rs. 92.99 crores, Taran Adarsh reported.

