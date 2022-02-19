Maniesh Paul to host a new reality show based on real life couples

Popular anchor Maniesh Paul is all set to host yet another interesting show, bringing together celebrity couples engaging in fun games.

Having recently wrapped the second season of India’s Best Dancer, Maniesh Paul is now gearing up for his next ‘Smart Jodi’ for Star Plus.

The celebrity game show features multiple couples like Bhagyashree and Himalay Dassani, S Sreesanth, and Bhuvaneshwari Kumari among others, hosted by one of India’s most favourite and loved hosts Maniesh Paul.

Talking about the show Maniesh Paul said, “As a performer, I’m always drawn towards innovative, interesting, and entertaining concepts. This show comprises of everything that excites me, with elements of fun, love to entertain, ‘Smart Jodi’ is truly a unique concept and I am glad to be a part of it.”

Maniesh Paul has conquered the varied avenues of entertainment such as an RJ, VJ, actor, singer as well as a host. Launching ‘The Maniesh Paul Podcast’ last year, he intended to create a platform for people from different walks of life to present their untold stories while making a difference in the world and have hosted Bharti Singh, Sharad Kelkar, Pragya Kapoor, Elli Avram, and Prajakta Koli amongst others for the same.

Having wrapped the shoot for Dharma Productions’ ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ also starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh has an interesting line up of projects for the future.