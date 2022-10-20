Maniesh Paul ensures to meet Amitabh Bachchan

It’s no secret that Maniesh Paul is a huge admirer of the Shahenshah of Bollywood, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan! Expressing his regard for the senior actor yet again, Maniesh visited Mr. Bachchan on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati to seek his blessings before leaving for Delhi to celebrate Diwali with his family.

Maniesh Paul never begins the festival without meeting Amitabh Bachchan and seeking his blessings, continuing the ritual like every year, yet again Maniesh landed on the sets of the legendary Superstar.

Sharing pictures from the special meeting, Maniesh posted on social media saying, “And that’s how my Diwali starts Been a ritual for a long time now. Before I leave for Delhi to my house for Diwali I start with taking blessings for Diwali from @amitabhbachchan sir its a rule! bas!!I feel the magic! I get energy from him which can’t be explained in words!! simply can’t explain the feeling!! especially the last pic sir I love you and you know it!! Your fanboy for life”.

Post a hectic schedule of back-to-back shoots for his debut digital show and the latest season of Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, along with film promotions for Jugjugg Jeeyo earlier this year, Maniesh has run around the clock adhering to work commitments. Taking some time off, Maniesh Paul will be leaving for Delhi on Thursday to celebrate Diwali with his family in his hometown, as the actor never misses the festival with his parents.

Currently ruling the television with his impeccable and entertaining hosting skills, Maniesh Paul has had an eventful year with accolades and appreciation for his remarkable performance in JugJugg Jeeyo.

In addition to his podcast, Maniesh Paul has been on a spree of taking new challenges and impressing the audience as he forays into the digital world with his debut OTT show, scheduled to release early next year.