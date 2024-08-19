Malayalam superstar Mohanlal hospitalised due to high fever, breathlessness

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is admitted in a private hospital in Kochi after he complained of fever and breathlessness.

The actor returned to Kochi after the shooting of the Gujarat schedule of big-budget action movie ‘L2 Empuraan’. He was also involved in the post-production works of his directorial debut movie ‘Barroz’.

The hospital stated that Mohanlal needs five days of complete rest and must avoid crowded places until he fully recovers.

Kochi’s Amrita Hospital, in a statement on Sunday, said: “This is to certify that I have examined Mr Mohanlal, 64 years old male, MRD No 1198168. He is having complaints of high-grade fever, breathing difficulty and generalised myalgia. He is suspected to have a viral respiratory infection. He has been advised to take medications with five days of rest and to avoid crowded places.”

In his four-decade-long career, Mohanlal has acted in more than 400 films. He was awarded Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan — India’s highest civilian awards in 2001 and 2019 respectively. He is also a Lt. Colonel with the Territorial Army.

He has won five National Awards including two for best acting, a special jury mention and a special jury award for acting as well as another award as producer of the best feature film. He has also won the Kerala State Film Awards as Best Actor nine times.

Mohanlal has also acted in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu movies.

The directorial debut of Mohanlal ‘Barroz’ will be released on October 2, just before the beginning of the nine-day Navratri festival this year.

It was slated to be released on March 28, 2024, but the film’s team decided to postpone the release citing post-production delays.