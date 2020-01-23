The second song from Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Malang titled “Humraah” is out.

A romantic track shot with beautiful underwater sequences featuring Disha and Aditya, the Sachet Tandon track is all about ‘what happens in Goa’.

Malang also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu.

The trailer of the film had created a massive buzz among fans, confusing many with its erratic screenplay and dialogues.

Composed by The Fusion Project with lyrics by Kunaal Vermaa, “Humraah” traces the romantic arch of a relationship between Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani.

Disha shared the song on her official Instagram handle and wrote, “Love +Adventure = #Humraah Song out now: Link in bio!”

Malang is a romantic action thriller directed by Mohit Suri and jointly produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Jay Shewakramani.

It is officially slated to release on 7 February 2020.